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C4 = Call 4 Investigation: SPECIAL, Jan. 20. Pelosi's timely 'trip' - ts real purpose...I
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17 views • January 20, 2019
Special Edition. Patricia reporting possible attempts on the lives of this US President and VP on Jan 21??. Hope this is totally fake and unreal rumor, but Why is Pelosi so bent on getting herself out of this country now?!? Why is she needing to visit troops in Afghanistan, but not caring enough about troops on our border to check on their operations??
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