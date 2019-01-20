© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
William Pattison’s Bloodbath Theatre Episode 13- The Blind Dead are Rising!
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • January 20, 2019
Join horror author William Pattison as he presents the thirteenth episode of Bloodbath Theatre. This month be ready as he presents two of Armando D Occorio’s Blind Dead series, Night of the Seagulls and Tombs of the Blind Dead. Also be ready for the fourth episode of Project UFO and this month’s Criswell Predicts.
Check out our official website at williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Check out our official website at williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.