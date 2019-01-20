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President Trump Makes Concessions to End Government Shutdown
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10 views • January 20, 2019
Imagine two knights racing toward each other with lances positioned for impact. The first lowers his weapon. The second keeps on coming, unmoved by his opponent’s interest in avoiding a tragedy. Donald Trump has just offered a compromise to address the border crisis and the government shutdown. Nancy Pelosi rejected it even before he announced his deal.
Music Credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
Music Credit: lavelman, http://www.freesfx.co.uk
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