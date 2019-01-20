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01.20.19 The New Media
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6 views • January 20, 2019
The corporate fake news, propaganda, mockingbird media IS NOT mainstream any longer. They have been displaced by the New Media: the citizen journalists and commentators. The audience share of the New Media dwarfs those of the failed legacy media. We are at the center of the new media paradigm. The psyop media is crumbling along with their globalist masters. The new world order dystopia is defeated, they've just not been buried yet.
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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