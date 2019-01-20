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Mala Pier May 2018
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5 views • January 20, 2019
Shore diving at Mala Pier on Maui, May of 2018. There were up to 5 turtles seen at a time at the cleaning station, as well as white tip sharks. Tanks were obtained from Lahaina divers, which is only about 5 minutes away.
This was easily the best dive of my wife and I's trip. If you are on Maui and diving, this is a must do dive. Remember you must have a dive flag by law now, it is a very large fine if you don't.
This was easily the best dive of my wife and I's trip. If you are on Maui and diving, this is a must do dive. Remember you must have a dive flag by law now, it is a very large fine if you don't.
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