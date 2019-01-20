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Covington Catholic High Schoolers Controversy in Washington, DC on January 19th 2019
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15 views • January 20, 2019
This is a video (not made by me) which youtube has taken down several times. The current link on yt is https://youtu.be/npX801xLSFY. It shows what really occurred at the event, and how the media has once again LIED, DISTORTED and IGNORED the facts and the truth.
My purpose in uploading is, like the person who posted it to youtube, to make sure it doesn't disappear down the censorship memory hole...
My purpose in uploading is, like the person who posted it to youtube, to make sure it doesn't disappear down the censorship memory hole...
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