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5G song
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52 views • January 20, 2019
5G, added to 4G, vaccines, GMOs, chemtrails, and more. It's open season on us, but we have to consent by literally BUYING into most of it. It may come down to moving or running away.
Chemtrails are harder to escape. The Bible is pretty clear about 'one taken and the other left.'
We have to decide what is real, valuable and important, NOW. Are we looking for and after the spirit, or Mammon?
Chemtrails are harder to escape. The Bible is pretty clear about 'one taken and the other left.'
We have to decide what is real, valuable and important, NOW. Are we looking for and after the spirit, or Mammon?
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