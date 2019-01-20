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#2, Dispensations - Mystery of the Rapture
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25 views • January 20, 2019
01/20/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
The Fact of a Resurrection Had Long Been Known by God's People. At the Raising of Lazarus, Christ Jesus Declared that the Resurrection was "A Person" [Himself]. Then Paul Revealed the Mystery of the Rapture, a Calling Out Without Dying. Further Study Shows That There are More than One Resurrection. Bible: 1 Corinthians 15:51-52
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Fact of a Resurrection Had Long Been Known by God's People. At the Raising of Lazarus, Christ Jesus Declared that the Resurrection was "A Person" [Himself]. Then Paul Revealed the Mystery of the Rapture, a Calling Out Without Dying. Further Study Shows That There are More than One Resurrection. Bible: 1 Corinthians 15:51-52
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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