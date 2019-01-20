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376 illegal immigrants tunnel under border wall in Arizona
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509 views • January 20, 2019
Former ICE Director Thomas Homan on the report that 376 illegal immigrants tunneled beneath a section of the border wall in Arizona and why we need President Trump’s border wall.
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