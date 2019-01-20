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March For Our Lives MAGA kids vs Nathan Phillips Professional victiminstigator
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60 views • January 20, 2019
Skip to 1:12:00 if you do not want to hear the racist ranting of some other groups right behind the Covington Catholic students.
Watch as now proven profession victim/instigator Nathan Phillips barges in on group of children and passive aggressively attempts to intimidate, bully and provoke a reaction so he can play a victim card to the social medias "white man bad" agenda
Watch as now proven profession victim/instigator Nathan Phillips barges in on group of children and passive aggressively attempts to intimidate, bully and provoke a reaction so he can play a victim card to the social medias "white man bad" agenda
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