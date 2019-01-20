© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴[January 20-21, 2019] URGENT WARNING – Stay Indoors & Pray❗ [2019 Video]
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • January 20, 2019
This January 20-21, 2019, a super blood moon eclipse coincides with the wolf moon. Pray for the protection of everyone who belongs to YAHUSHUA. If you are in the path of the eclipse, anoint your homes before the eclipse and cover your windows with something, even unused garbage bags if necessary. Closing your blinds and curtains, if you have them, would be enough, but don't take it for granted and don't look outside.
Read Full Instructions:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy125/
Read Full Instructions:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy125/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.