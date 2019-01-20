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Jesus Christ Never Existed
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172 views • January 20, 2019
The beginnings of Christian history were almost nothing like the picture propagated by the priesthood. Christianity actually began as an amalgamation of many ancient beliefs and originally branched off from Gnosticism. Gnosticism was and is a school of religious existentialism that seeks intuitive understanding of God through attaining Gnosis, or “knowledge of the Divine within.”
Constantine publicly outlawed Gnosticism in 325AD and since then the Brotherhood has privately kept its...
Constantine publicly outlawed Gnosticism in 325AD and since then the Brotherhood has privately kept its...
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