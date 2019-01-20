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93 Society Herodotus and the Oracle of Delphi #Magi Code
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14 views • January 20, 2019
#93Society #Herodotus and the #OracleofDelphi #Magi(ck) Code
https://youtu.be/L545vtSV9n4
Trump Cyrus The Persian (Iran) King and Third Temple Symbolism
Answer from Oracle of Delphi: "If you attack, a great empire will fall."
The Magi(ck) of 5th Century aka Modern Technology of Modern Day Cyrus
Herodotus and "Histories" -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
#MakeMemesNotWar
#MakeArtNotWar
#MakeTimeNotWar
A Final Warning before The Judge Arrives
https://youtu.be/L545vtSV9n4
Trump Cyrus The Persian (Iran) King and Third Temple Symbolism
Answer from Oracle of Delphi: "If you attack, a great empire will fall."
The Magi(ck) of 5th Century aka Modern Technology of Modern Day Cyrus
Herodotus and "Histories" -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
#MakeMemesNotWar
#MakeArtNotWar
#MakeTimeNotWar
A Final Warning before The Judge Arrives
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