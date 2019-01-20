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oath of office; religious objection
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18 views • January 20, 2019
An oath or affirmation is nothing more than a contractual agreement made, under the penalty perjury, between a public servant and “We the People”. An agreement, that they will faithfully execute their job and will to the best of their ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic.
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