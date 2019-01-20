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Hannity: The Walls Are Closing In On James Comey
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32 views • January 20, 2019
Hannity reports on how far Comey, Clinton, Baker and others went to lie, leak, whine and conspire against the POTUS 45. Think about that! They don't care that the People of The United States voted Donald Trump as our President....they don't care about that FACT, and.....THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT YOU.
Sean Hannity points out how this will all come crashing down on them very soon.
Sean Hannity points out how this will all come crashing down on them very soon.
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