WE DO NOT CONSENT!

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64 views • January 20, 2019
Prevailing winds from the northwest, averaging 14 MPH, carried the bulk of the sprayed atmospheric aerosol injections throughout the day southeast into the metro Phoenix area's 4+ million souls. The spraying continued throughout the day by many participating aircraft at altitudes well above the cumulus clouds moving into the same area. Atmospheric climatological conditions at aircraft altitude precluded the formation of water based contrails by any aircraft, military or commercial.
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