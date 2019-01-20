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Change Is Coming and Change Is Here
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23 views • January 20, 2019
This is a powerful and positive message about the Essence of Change. This transmission highlights that profound change is coming and profound change is already here. It clarifies the current 3D understanding of what change IS . . . & a higher 5D+ understanding of change for these times is suggested. It is Time to Change our UNDERSTANDINGS OF CHANGE . . . so that we can more fully partner and align with it in order to surf the incoming waves of change upon us with grace, light, love, & ease.
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