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JESUS CHRIST - SIX WEEKS OF CONVERSION FOLLOWING THE WARNING
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19 views • January 20, 2019
"Over the years some of My baptized faithful have fallen away from the fervor of their faith. These people will have one last chance to receive a cross on their foreheads by the angel, after their Warning experience. If people still refuse to love Me after the Warning, they are risking hell. Pray for all of your family to be converted back to the faith so you can help save their souls. The Warning is the best time for conversions, but people have to choose to love Me in order to be saved.”
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