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NEW AGE, THE OCCULT AND DARKNESS THAT IS IN THE CHURCH TODAY. RUSS DIZDAR "WE SHALL FEAR NO EVIL"
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84 views • January 19, 2019
RUSS DIZDAR TALKS ON THE DARKNESS THAT SURROUNDS US ALL AND THE RISE OF THE OCCULT IN TODAY'S CHURCH. HE ALSO TALKS ABOUT HOW TO IDENTIFY A DEMONIC ATTACK AND REMINDS US THAT WE ARE "COMMANDED TO STAND AGAINST THE DARK AND TO SHIELD THE KINGDOM FROM THE ARROWS"
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW)
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW)
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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