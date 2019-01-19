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Stedfast Jacksonville Leadership | Full Discussion
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2 views • January 19, 2019
Last week, Ben the Baptist, Brother Jeff Utzler, Pastor Jonathan Shelley, and others discussed the future of Stedfast Jacksonville with regards to leadership.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2ASpQz6
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2ASpQz6
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www.thenewifb.com
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