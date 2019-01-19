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A very dire and serious warning to the Dutch deep state-media
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283 views • January 19, 2019
The Dutch deep state tries for years to silence Micha Kat. Now a develish conspiracy has come to light in which internet-trolls out of the Dutch Ministry of Defence are following, harrassing, accusing and slandering him where ever they can trace him. Micha gives a very serious warning at this point to the Dutch deep-state media.
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