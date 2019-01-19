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🔴[Swedish] Profetia 134 – JAG, YAHUSHUA, Tar Dig till en Ny Nivå av Din Tro❗ [2019 Video]
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14 views • January 19, 2019
Nu, MINA barn, tar JAG er tro till en ny nivå. Se er själva på en hiss. Se er själva där ni först började. Och ju närmare ni kommer till Himmelen – JAG tar er till en ny våning, en ny nivå av [...]
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Tack för att du tittat!
Acceptera YAHUSHUA som HERRE & FRÄLSARE:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833300675001
http://AmightyWind.com
http://AmightyWind.com/sweden.htm
Besök vår främsta Brighteon-kanal: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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