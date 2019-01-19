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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show - Dems Plan To Remove Trump And Install Pelosi As President - 01/18/2019
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8 views • January 19, 2019
Washington insiders claim the partial government shutdown has no end in sight and fear that something “disastrous” needs to happen to bring the Dems back to the table. While the shutdown over national security lingers, the largest group of migrants ever just turned themselves in to US authorities after successfully tunneling beneath a border wall in Arizona. A Border Patrol agent said the massive arrest of almost 400 people was “unheard of.
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