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01.18.19 Tdrop Friday
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11 views • January 19, 2019
Big announcement coming tomorrow, Saturday Jan 19 at 3pm EST concerning the Southern Border Humanitarian Crisis and the Shutdown. Almost all the tweets today centered on that theme.
Call Nitwit Nancy 202-224-4965 and Cryin' Chuck 202-224-6542
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
Call Nitwit Nancy 202-224-4965 and Cryin' Chuck 202-224-6542
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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