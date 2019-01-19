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Global Warming or Global Governance?
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47 views • January 19, 2019
If you were to ask ten people on the street if mankind was causing global warming, at least eight out of ten would say yes. After all, Al Gore's Inconvenient Truth allegedly provides incontrovertible evidence that this is the case. Both presidential candidates are committed to passing economically devastating legislation that will do little to nothing to stop global warming. Contrary to what is heard in the media, however, there is overwhelming evidence that the warming we are experiencing is
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