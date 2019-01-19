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Transnational Elites Use False “Civil Rights” Movements To Advance Satanic Agenda - War Room Full Show
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104 views • January 19, 2019
The entire globalist machine is fueled by two simple things: the love of money and the hatred of life. In today’s show Roger Stone discusses the Deep State’s current manipulation of turncoat Jerry Corsi. Jake Lloyd continues to expose the satanic motivations of the new world order, as well as the tactics used by their minions the “journalist corps.”
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