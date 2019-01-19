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EXCLUSIVE: Mueller Plan To Remove Trump From Office Leaked
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3352 views • January 19, 2019
Robert Mueller is now targeting Alex Jones, David Jones, Roger Stone, and Infowars in an attempt to remove president Trump from office. Roger joins Alex to break down the now leaked plan to ultimately put Hillary Clinton in office as president.
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