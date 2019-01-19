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Huge Revelation May Lead to Impeachment of Donald Trump
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12 views • January 19, 2019
According to Buzzfeed, President Trump directed his fixer, attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress in his testimony last year. If this information can be confirmed, it will likely be used as part of impeachment proceedings against the president.
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