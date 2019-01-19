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Are You Ready For President Hillary Clinton?
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16 views • January 19, 2019
Now that the Dems have the house, they will stop at nothing to pursue impeachment by any means necessary. Roger Stone explains how this will pave the path for installing an un-elected Hillary Clinton as President.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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