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Babies Are Sacrificed Daily Upon The Altar Of Satan
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925 views • January 19, 2019
The dehumanizing propaganda behind devaluing human life is reaching new lows. As people pursue ending life as a viable choice to solve their problems, innocent lives are lost and human potential is disregarded as worthless.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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