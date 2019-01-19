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Media Weaponizes Anti-Semitism Against Ali Alexander
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7 views • January 19, 2019
The MSM demonizes Twitter's Jack Dorsey for saying Ali Alexander made some good points when discussing whether or not to ban Alex Jones and other conservative voices. The technological fascist scrubbing of the internet should terrify everyone wanting open access to information. And, apparently, engaging in productive conversation with a non-hard-lined lefty is demonized by their propaganda outlets.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com
http://www.NewsWars.com
http://www.infowarsstore.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com
http://www.NewsWars.com
http://www.infowarsstore.com
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