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Here Is The NFL Scandal The President Should Be Tweeting About
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15 views • January 19, 2019
The NFL is rejecting claims of traumatic brain injuries, and stalling for time so the dead players can no longer sue for TBI. Roger Stone asks the NFL Commisioner to step up and do the right thing.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/17/stone-nfl-injuries/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/roger-stone-the-nfl-scandal-the-president-should-be-tweeting-about/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
https://dailycaller.com/2019/01/17/stone-nfl-injuries/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/roger-stone-the-nfl-scandal-the-president-should-be-tweeting-about/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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