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Is The University Of North Texas Discriminating Against Gun Owners?
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7 views • January 19, 2019
Brandon Masin, a law student at UNT, had to endure defamation and suspension for having a gun. Meanwhile the school threatened disciplinary action for retaliation if he sued the student who defamed him.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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