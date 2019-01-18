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The Great Global Warming Swindle
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495 views • January 18, 2019
A documentary by British television producer Martin Durkin challenging the so-called consensus that global warming is man-made. A statement from the makers of this film asserts that the scientific theory of anthropogenic global warming could very well be "the biggest scam of modern times." Everything you've ever been told about Global Warming is probably untrue. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history. We are told that 'Man Made Global Warming' is the biggest ever
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