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The Story of the Young #RussiaGate Mistress – And Why Trump Fears Her
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17 views • January 18, 2019
Belarusian Model/Sex Instructor Anastasia Vashukevich claims to have video evidence of Trump campaign members conspiring with a Jewish Oligarch from Russia to help #Trump win. Now Russia has her in custody…
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