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He raced his Yamaha YZF-R1 with a random FAMILY CAR — and its 300KPH MIND BLOWING !!! 😲
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11 views • January 18, 2019
Motorcycle rider decided to race his 1000cc Yamaha YZF R1 to a random family car on a highway and he got what he does not want :-)
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