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VIDEO: Meet The Man Who Faced Psychotic Professor
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526 views • January 18, 2019
A viral video shows Irami Osei-Frimpong, a philosophy lecturer at the University of Georgia, being confronted while delivering a racist anti-white speech to students. Andrew Lawrence joins Owen to discuss the future for academia when teachers won’t allow conservative ideas to be discussed.
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