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Full Show- Trump Stops Pelosi From Undermining His Foreign Policy By Cancelling Trip
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43 views • January 18, 2019
President Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi cancelling her world-tour described the trip as a "Public Relations Event," but the reality is that she was likely visiting Afghanistan, Brussels, and Egypt in order to find a new way to destabilize the middle-east. Trump removing American armed forces from Syria has thrown a wrench in their plans, and the Deep State is desperate to re-ignite the conflict, but his move against Nancy Pelosi may have foiled them once again.
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