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01.18.19 AIM Truth News Headlines
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6 views • January 18, 2019
Fantastic news about the new business relationship between NewsHawk Network and American Intelligence Media. NHN will be adding AIM content to several new internet platforms. TOP STORIES: Bruce Ohr testimony undercuts Adam Schiff's defense of FBI; Bill Barr's connection to Ruby Ridge defense of FBI snipers; Google manipulation shifted 800,000 to 4.6 million votes in 2018 mid-term election says research psychologist; Ther real reason why Trump shut down the government - SES.
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