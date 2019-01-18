© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Act 10 Will Be EXPLOSIVE," Dan Lyman On-Location With Yellow-Vests Protests
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • January 18, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Harrison to talk about his experiences from being at the yellow vest protests and also gives an update about him going to the yellow vest protests this weekend.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.