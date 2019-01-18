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A Recap of Nancy Pelosi's Really Bad Week
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576 views • January 18, 2019
From having her vineyard taken over by a caravan of "illegals", to getting her overseas trip canceled by President Trump, it's safe to say that Nancy Pelosi is having a pretty bad week. The Speaker of the House may have finally realized that she's in for a rough two years.
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