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We are being distracted on a massive scale
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22 views • January 18, 2019
JonXArmy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FvP2y1iPIM
Something huge is happening worldwide! Never before have we seen events taking place on such a global scale, at such a high rate of speed! We are being distracted on a massive scale!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FvP2y1iPIM
Something huge is happening worldwide! Never before have we seen events taking place on such a global scale, at such a high rate of speed! We are being distracted on a massive scale!
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