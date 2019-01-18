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Gingrich reacts to the tension between Pelosi and Trump
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570 views • January 18, 2019
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says it's 'crazy' to think that President Trump would have directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. Gingrich reacts to the BuzzFeed report that claims the president directed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow tower project.
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