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Trump vs. Pelosi: The Gloves Are Off!
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12 views • January 18, 2019
Nancy Pelosi still doesn’t understand that there is and has been a new sheriff in town. Instead she and her deflect the blame game Socialist Democrats take zero responsibility for their actions as Washington endures the longest Government shutdown in US history.
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