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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Science and Racism | Brexit Diaster UK Uproar
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2 views • January 18, 2019
We're discussing Nobel Prize-winning scientist James Watson, a pioneer in the discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA alongside Francis Crick in the 1950s. Theresa May suffers the heaviest parliamentary defeat of a British PM since 1920.
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