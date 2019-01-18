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The irrefutable argument against vaccines.
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50 views • January 18, 2019
Your children are being poisoned and maimed and the drug companies are now trying to make it a law that you MUST vaccinate your children. You Have No Choice.
Just say NO!
Just say NO!
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