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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Deep State Targets Drudge As Purge Accelerates – 01/17/2019
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16 views • January 18, 2019
Analysts believe President Trump is using the longest partial government shutdown in US history to weed out unnecessary agencies and positions. The tactic is part of a larger plan to shrink the size of the federal government. Across the world, thousands of major globalist players are preparing to gather in Davos, Switzerland to partake in the World Economic Forum.
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