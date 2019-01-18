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Hannity: Pelosi feigns moral outrage
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137 views • January 18, 2019
President Trump postpones Nancy Pelosi's congressional delegation trip overseas until a deal is negotiated to end the partial government shutdown. #Hannity #FoxNews
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