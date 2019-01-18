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Oregon Wants To Limit Magazine Capacity to Five Rounds
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7 views • January 18, 2019
"Oregon is trying to move past California as the most anti-gun state with their newly introduced bill that attacks our Second Amendment rights. It would also limit the amount of ammo you can buy a month to only 20 rounds. And it will ban all magazines that can hold more than five rounds. Five!" —Grant Stinchfield
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