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The Square Root of Guns Equals Faux Outrage
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8 views • January 18, 2019
"Remember Ahmed Mohamed, everybody called him the Clock… where is that outcry for this student? Why isn't the student who used his First Amendment right to make a comment about something the Second Amendment protects on every nightly news cycle? Is he gonna get invited to Google?" —Dana Loesch
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